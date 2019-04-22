RJD unhappy over ban on meeting party chief Lalu Prasad

By IANS

RANCHI: Gautam Sagar Rana, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President in Jharkhand, on Monday expressed unhappiness over a ban on meeting party chief Lalu Prasad at a hospital here.

The Birsa Munda Central Jail had issued the order on April 20 citing law and order concerns.

Every Saturday, three people were allowed to visit the former Bihar Chief Minister at a paying ward in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here where he is warded.

"It's unfortunate that the jail administration has taken such a decision. This has been done at the instruction of the state government," Rana told the media here, adding that he hopes the ban will be lifted by Saturday.

Lalu Prasad has been in the RIMS since the Supreme Court on April 10 refused him bail in the multi-crore fodder scam case.

The RJD supremo has been lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail since a Central Bureau of Investigation court convicted him in three cases related to the scam. He faces more than 13 years in jail.