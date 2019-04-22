Rs 500 crore IPL betting racket busted in Bhopal, 10 held

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An alleged IPL betting racket having links in Dubai has been busted in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Ten men, including some prominent businessmen, and their aides have been arrested and around Rs 1.17 crore in unaccounted cash has been seized from seven locations raided by the police all through Saturday.

What began as a Bhopal Police operation headed by Akhil Patel, ASP Zone I, later saw the income tax department joining the action. The I-T department carried out searches at all the seven raided locations.

“Loads of incriminating documents which will lead to major tax evasion disclosures have been seized from the ongoing raids at the premises of the arrested men, whose primary business interests span from a premier bakery business chain to an event management company, and from a mobile phone showroom to a prominent hotel near the railway station,” said an I-T department official connected with the searches at the seven locations in Kolar, Shahjahanabad, Chuna Bhatti, Habibganj and Ashoka Garden areas.

The police raids at the seven locations were the fallout of sustained investigations based on specific inputs.

“Our teams were working on the case since a fortnight and the raid was finally conducted on Saturday after we cross-checked all inputs with available evidence,” said a senior police officer.