Home Nation

Till today I was 'chowkidar' for hair, now for nation too: Hairstylist Jawed Habib on joining BJP

Habib is considered amongst the best hairdressers in the world and currently has over 550 unisex hair salons across India with three international ones.

Published: 22nd April 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Hairstylist Jawed Habib (File | IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, on Monday, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, stating that he had now been promoted to the post of 'chowkidar' of the nation.

"Aaj tak main bus baalon ka chowkidaar tha, aaj main desh ka ho gya hoon (Till today I was just chowkidar for hair, now I have become the chowkidar of the nation)," Jawed said talking to reporters here.

"I am happy to join the BJP as I have seen the changes brought in the country by Prime Minister Modi in the last five years. I think nobody should be ashamed of their background, when the prime minister is proud to state that he was a 'chaiwala' then why should I be ashamed of calling myself a 'nai' (barber)," he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Habib is considered amongst the best hairdressers in the world and currently has over 550 unisex hair salons across India with three international ones.

This move has come right in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi will see polling on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawed Habib BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • stam
    Wish he could do something to his hair to make it presentable...
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp