Why EC not cancelling BJP 'gem' Sadhvi Pragya's nomination: Mayawati

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After being muzzled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for 48 hours over an open vote appeal to Muslims in Saharanpur, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday accused the EC of alleged inaction asking why did the EC stop by just issuing notice to BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur over her reprehensible comments on top police officials of the country recently.

The BSP chief asked the EC why was the nomination of BJP candidate, an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case, not cancelled.

Notably, the Sadhvi was served two notices in quick succession by the EC, one for her comments on former chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, while the other for her self-proclaimed involvement in the demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

On one hand, Mayawati accused poll panel of lacking probity and acting with zero objectively, on the other the BSP chief held PM Narendra Modi responsible for the alleged ‘fall in the integrity of country’s institutions’. “This is a major cause of concern,” she observed in a post on Twitter.

“In spite of the huge criticisms of the media, if the EC is not acting objectively to public contentment, it is a matter of great concern for the country's democracy. There is no one but PM Modi responsible for this fall as he himself is shrouded with serious electoral allegations,” she said.

Training guns at the Sadhvi, the BSP chief took a jibe at her ‘Dharma Yuddh’ rhetoric saying it exposed the real face of the BJP and RSS. “Sadhvi claims that she is fighting a dharma Yuddh. Why EC has failed to cancel her nomination,” asked Mayawati.

भोपाल से बीजेपी प्रत्याशी व मालेगांव ब्लास्ट आरोपी साध्वी प्रज्ञा का दावा है कि वे ’धर्मयुद्ध’ लड़ रही हैं। यही है बीजेपी/आरएसएस का असली चेहरा जो लगातार बेनकाब हो रहा है। लेकिन आयोग केवल नोटिसें ही क्यों जारी कर रहा है व बीजेपी रत्न प्रज्ञा का नामांकन क्यों नहीं रद्द कर रहा है? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 22, 2019

Thakur was issued another notice by the Election Commission on Saturday, just hours after she was censured for her remarks on Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare. In an interview to a TV channel, the Sadhvi had claimed that she was among those who had razed the disputed structure, which “was a blot on the country”.

Addressing party workers in Bhopal, Thakur was seen in tears while narrating alleged custodial torture inflicted on her after she was arrested in connection with 2008 blast case, in which six persons had died and over 100 were injured.

She came down heavily on the late ATS chief, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery for sacrificing his life while fighting the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The Sadhvi had claimed that she had cursed Karkare for the alleged torture and miserable treatment meted out to her by him in custody.

Thakur is out on bail in the Malegaon blast case of 2008.

She is under fire for saying that Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 terror attacks because she had cursed him for "torturing" her in custody when he probed the Malegaon blast as Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief. The BJP candidate from Bhopal retracted the statement after it drew severe criticism.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Thakur has also said she was "proud" of her participation in demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to her.

On Monday in Kolkata, BJP national president Amit Shah defended his party's decision to field Thakur as its Lok Sabha candidate, saying allegations against her are false and the real culprits in the Malegaon blast case have evaded the law.