BJP workers beat up presiding officer in Moradabad

By IANS

LUCKNOW: BJP activists allegedly beat up the presiding officer at booth number 231 in Bilari in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers alleged that the officer, Mohd Zubair, was pressurizing women voters to press the 'cycle button' of the Samajwadi Party.

The officer was later removed from the booth but no action was taken against the attackers.

In Etah, a number of voters alleged that the presiding officials were pressuring voters to vote for the "cycle". One such officer, Yogesh Kumar, was taken off duty.