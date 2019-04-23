Home Nation

CJI hearing own case is legally, morally wrong, says former SC Judge Santosh Hegde

Though the CJI was heading the bench, he left it to Justice Mishra to take a call on passing a judicial order.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former Supreme Court Judge N Santosh Hegde said Tuesday Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi hearing a case involving sexual harassment allegations against him was "wholly wrong both in law and morality".

He, however, said he does not want to comment on the allegations levelled against the CJI by a former Supreme Court employee as he does not know their "correctness or otherwise.

"What the Chief Justice of India did was wholly wrong both in law and morality," Hegde, who had also served as Solicitor General of India and Advocate General of Karnataka, told PTI.

ALSO READ: SC issues notice to lawyer who claimed conspiracy against Ranjan Gogoi

"....the matter was being heard on a complaint filed by one of the parties...he (the CJI) presided over the bench, and look at the things he has done...he has nowhere in the records put that he is part of the bench. He (the CJI) has participated in the dialogue there, he has not signed the order, two other judges have signed the order. What's the meaning of this?" he asked.

The former Karnataka Lokayukta said, "First of all, he could not have sat there..what message is he sending? As Chief Justice of India can he sit in the bench and hear his own case? It's wholly wrong both legally and morally."

ALSO READ: Women body urges President Kovind to take cognisance of sexual harassment allegations against CJI

Describing the allegations against him as "unbelievable", the CJI convened an extraordinary hearing at the Supreme Court on April 20 and said that a larger conspiracy was behind it and he would not stoop so low as to even deny the charges.

The apex court, which held the hearing for around 30 minutes, said independence of judiciary was under "very serious threat" and "unscrupulous allegations" of sexual harassment have been levelled against the CJI as some "bigger force" wanted to "deactivate" the office of the CJI.

Besides the CJI, the bench, also comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Sanjiv Khanna, hinted towards a "bigger force" behind the controversy which has the potential to shake the faith of the public in the judicial system.

ALSO READ: Hearing on sexual harassment charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi violated procedure, says SC Bar Association

Though the CJI was heading the bench, he left it to Justice Mishra to take a call on passing a judicial order.

Dictating the order, Justice Mishra said, "Having considered the matter, we refrain from passing any judicial order at this moment, leaving it to the wisdom of the media to show restraint, act responsibly as is expected from them and accordingly decide what should or should not be published, as wild and scandalous allegations undermine and irreparably damage reputation and negate independence of judiciary."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CJI Santosh Hegde Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp