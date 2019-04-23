Criminal contempt notice to Rahul will make him personally appear before SC: Rohatgi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday said issuance of notice by the Supreme Court to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a criminal contempt petition would make him personally appear to give an explanation about his statement which he had wrongly attributed to the apex court on the Rafale verdict.

Rohatgi, appearing for BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi who has filed the criminal contempt petition, said Gandhi has to appear in person before the apex court.

"He needs to appear in person and give an explanation on the averments made in the criminal contempt petition," Rohtagi told reporters after the apex court issued notice to Gandhi.

The criminal contempt notice was issued to Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said were "incorrectly attributed" to it.