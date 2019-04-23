Home Nation

EVMs replaced at South Goa poll booth after complaint

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Elvis Gomes had complained about the malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) at polling station number 31.

By IANS

PANAJI: All EVMs at a polling station in Cuncolim Assembly constituency in South Goa have been replaced after reports of malfunctioning, Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said on Tuesday.

"Entire set of EVMs has been replaced for Assembly constituency 34 (Cuncolim), polling station number 31, as per report from the district election officer South Goa," Kunal said.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar also expressed concern about malfunctioning EVMs.

"There are similar problems in polling stations in other constituencies in Betul (village)," Kavlekar told reporters, adding that the Congress would be taking up the matter before the Election Commission.

