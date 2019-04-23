EVMs replaced at South Goa poll booth after complaint

By IANS

PANAJI: All EVMs at a polling station in Cuncolim Assembly constituency in South Goa have been replaced after reports of malfunctioning, Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said on Tuesday.

"Entire set of EVMs has been replaced for Assembly constituency 34 (Cuncolim), polling station number 31, as per report from the district election officer South Goa," Kunal said.

Follow our live updates here

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Elvis Gomes had complained about the malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) at polling station number 31.

“Faulty” EVM in Goa also transfers others votes to BJP. Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion? https://t.co/zI9e6IVFUV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 23, 2019

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar also expressed concern about malfunctioning EVMs.

"There are similar problems in polling stations in other constituencies in Betul (village)," Kavlekar told reporters, adding that the Congress would be taking up the matter before the Election Commission.