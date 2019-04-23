Home Nation

Gujarat: Two villages boycott Lok Sabha polls, one area sees single vote

Published: 23rd April 2019 10:55 PM

Blue inkmark against the name of BJP candidate, Raja Amareshwar Nayak. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMNAGAR: A village each in Gujarat's Jamnagar and Dang districts boycotted the Lok Sabha polls held on Tuesday as a mark of protest, officials said.

No one turned up to vote in Bhangor village of Jamnagar district as its 3,444 voters were upset over unpaid crop insurance and discrepancies in land mapping following which a poll boycott was declared, claimed Govindbhai Kanani, a local leader.

Officials said the villagers were adamant on their boycott despite being asked several times to vote.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna said villagers of Davdahad in Dang district also boycotted polls.

"No one from the village came forward to vote till 5pm. I do not know the status after that," said Krishna.

Dang district collector N K Damor said the villagers boycotted voting as they were demanding the construction of a road immediately in their village.

"Around 460 voters of the village did not vote as their demand was impossible to be met," Damor said.

In Kutch district, only one vote was registered at Nanda village of Rapar taluka.

According to deputy district election officer B M Prajapati, the reason behind this was not yet unknown as there was no report of any poll boycott in the village.

