Lok Sabha elections 2019: Azam’s son kicks up row with ‘Anarkali’ remark against Jaya Prada

After Azam Khan was muzzled by the Election Commission for his unpleasant comments about Jaya Prada, the BJP’s Rampur candidate, his son Abdullah has kicked up a fresh row by calling her ‘Anarkali’. 

Published: 23rd April 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jaya Prada

Rampur MP Jaya Prada (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  After Azam Khan was muzzled by the Election Commission for his unpleasant comments about Jaya Prada, the BJP’s Rampur candidate, his son Abdullah has kicked up a fresh row by calling her ‘Anarkali’. 

Reacting, Jaya Prada said it showed the level of regard the father-son duo had for women. “Like father, like son. Azam had called me Amrapali, Abdullah Anarakali,” said Jaya.  

Abdullah Azam took a jibe at Jaya Prada at a public rally on Sunday, saying: “Ali bhi hamarey, Bajrang Bali bhi hamarey, lekin ‘Anarkali’ nahi chahiye (Both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don’t want Anarkali).”  

As the legend goes, Anarkali was a courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar’s court. 

“I always considered him my son. I had not expected this from him, as I perceived him as an educated man. It shows how father and son regard a woman in society. His father called me Anarkali and now he has made the same comment,” Jaya Prada said in Rampur.

