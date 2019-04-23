Lok Sabha elections 2019: Azam’s son kicks up row with ‘Anarkali’ remark against Jaya Prada

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After Azam Khan was muzzled by the Election Commission for his unpleasant comments about Jaya Prada, the BJP’s Rampur candidate, his son Abdullah has kicked up a fresh row by calling her ‘Anarkali’.

Reacting, Jaya Prada said it showed the level of regard the father-son duo had for women. “Like father, like son. Azam had called me Amrapali, Abdullah Anarakali,” said Jaya.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Abdullah Azam took a jibe at Jaya Prada at a public rally on Sunday, saying: “Ali bhi hamarey, Bajrang Bali bhi hamarey, lekin ‘Anarkali’ nahi chahiye (Both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don’t want Anarkali).”

As the legend goes, Anarkali was a courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar’s court.

“I always considered him my son. I had not expected this from him, as I perceived him as an educated man. It shows how father and son regard a woman in society. His father called me Anarkali and now he has made the same comment,” Jaya Prada said in Rampur.