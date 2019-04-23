Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Brisk and peaceful polling in Assam, Tripura

Till 5 pm, the overall voters’ turnout in Assam’s Gauhati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar seats was 74.05 per cent.

Published: 23rd April 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Brisk and peaceful polling was recorded in the five seats of Assam and Tripura on Tuesday. 

Till 5 pm, the overall voters’ turnout in Assam’s Gauhati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar seats was 74.05 per cent. It was over 80.04 per cent in the Tripura East seat. With this, polling in Northeast has come to an end. Twenty of the region’s 25 seats went to polls in the previous two phases.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioned at some polling stations in Assam but they were quickly replaced. The state’s former Director General of Police, Harekrishna Deka, alleged the EVM that he used to cast vote malfunctioned.

“After I pressed the button, the EVM registered my vote in favour of a candidate that I did not vote for. Baffled, I took up the matter with the polling officials present there. They said I can challenge it by paying fees of Rs.2. However, at the same time, they warned that I will be punished for six months if proven that I made a false claim. As it involves a machine and I have nothing by which I can prove it, I decided against challenging it,” Deka told reporters.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur were among those who exercised franchise in Guwahati. They cast their votes at Dispur Government Higher Secondary School falling under Dispur Assembly segment.

After casting votes, the couple briefly posed for photographs and left for their rented accommodation at the house of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia in the city. Singh has been representing Assam in Rajya Sabha since 1991. His current term will expire on June 14.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among voters who queued up outside polling stations from early morning.

In Guwahati, one Bashir Ali, who is a cancer patient and admitted to a hospital for treatment, also went out to cast vote. The sexagenarian is said to be in the last stage of his ailment. Accompanied by his childhood friend Mukut Choudhary, Ali went to a polling booth and cast his vote. He reportedly never missed a chance to vote.

Meanwhile, the locals of Ekrajuli, which falls under the Kokrajhar seat, boycotted the polls as a mark of protest against government’s alleged apathetic attitude to the village. They alleged that they have been deprived of government’s various development schemes for years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam elections Tripura elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp