Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi's mother casts vote in Gujarat

Hiraba, 95, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village, arrived at the polling booth set up in the gram panchayat and exercised her franchise.

Published: 23rd April 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother casts her vote at a polling station in Raisan, Ahmedabad. | (ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba on Tuesday cast her vote for the Lok Sabha polls at a booth in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

Hiraba, 95, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village, located around 10 km from Gandhinagar city, arrived at the polling booth set up in the gram panchayat and exercised her franchise.

She was accompanied by her Pankaj Modi and other family members.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Earlier during the day, when the prime minister met her before casting his vote, she gave him a shawl, sweets and a coconut and blessed him for his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Polling in all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is currently underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Hiraba Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp