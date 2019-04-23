Lok Sabha Elections 2019 third phase: Akhilesh alleges EVM malfunction across India

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday alleged that EVMs were "malfunctioning or voting for the BJP" across the country and termed it a "criminal negligence".

"EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs Rs 50,000 crs."

"Should we believe DMs @ECISVEEP, or is something far more sinister afoot?" Yadav said in a tweet tagging the Election Commission.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote in Saifai (Etawah), Yadav said the EC should take cognisance of reports of malfunctioning of EVMs in Rampur and Badaun also.

"I have come to know that a state minister is trying to influence polling in Badaun, where his daughter is contesting. Officers are saying that EVMs are not running for lack of proper training of officials. Is this the digital India being promised by the government?" he posed.

On Mainpuri seat, he said, "netaji (Mulayam Singh) will win with a record margin."

About Firozabad, where his uncle Shivpal Yadav is in the fray against SP candidate Akshay Yadav, he said Akshay is winning comfortably.

In the third phase, the BJP and its allies will taste defeat, Akhilesh Yadav said, adding that people have made up their mind against the BJP.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Samajwadi Party led by party leader and MLC Rajendra Chowdhury and others met UP Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwar in Lucknow and alleged discrepancies in EVMs in Rampur and complained about the alleged role of the UP minister in Badaun.

Asked for his comments, Additional Chief Electoral Officer B R Tiwari said an SP delegation has lodged complaints that UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya was trying to influence voters in favour of his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya, the BJP candidate in Badaun.

He said the SP delegation also alleged that EVMs were not functioning in Rampur and the police was not cooperating with voters.

"We have taken cognisance of all these points and sought a detailed report from the returning officer in this regard and directives have been issued to them to take immediate action," Tiwari said.