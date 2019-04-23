Home Nation

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 third phase: PM Modi meets mother; gets shawl, sweets, coconut with blessings

Modi spent 20 minutes with Hiraba, a nonagenarian, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

Published: 23rd April 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A shawl, coconut and sweets was what Prime Minister Narendra Modi got from his mother Hiraba as he met her Tuesday before casting his vote at a polling booth near Gandhinagar.

Modi spent 20 minutes with Hiraba, a nonagenarian, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

She gave him a shawl, sweets and a coconut and blessed him for his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

He touched her feet in reverence.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Modi spent the night at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and early morning, went to seek his mother's blessings, travelling the distance with a limited SPG security cover of just one vehicle.

After meeting his mother, Modi briefly interacted with the society residents and even allowed kids in the locality to take 'selfies' with him, before leaving for a school at Ranip to cast his vote.

Before leaving, Modi asked people in the locality to go out and vote in order to strengthen democracy, a local said.

Polling in all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is being held in a single phase Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Hiraba Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp