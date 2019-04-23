Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls 2019: 11 candidates found asking for votes on social media after campaigning period ended

Campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls ended on Sunday evening, in which 10 constituencies in the state are going to polls.

LUCKNOW: The chief electoral officer here has sought details from district magistrates after 11 third phase Lok Sabha candidates were found seeking votes on social media in the 48 hours before polls on Tuesday.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here, five candidates of the BJP, four of the SP-BSP alliance and two of the Congress have been found using social media in the past 48 hours, even though the electioneering period had ended.

They are Parmeshwar Lal Saini (Sambhal), Chandrasen Jadon (Firozabad), Sanghmitra Maurya (Badaun), Rajvir Singh (Etah), Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh (Moradabad) from the BJP, Hemraj Verma (Pilibhit), Akshay Yadav ( Firozabad), Ruchi Veera (Aonla), Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (Bareilly) from the SP-BSP combine, Imran Pratapgarhi (Moradabad) and Praveen Singh Aron (Bareilly) from the Congress, officials said.

Reports in this connection have been sought from respective district magistrates and will be sent to the commission for taking a decision in this matter, officials said.

