Home Nation

Pragya Thakur seeks dismissal of plea seeking to bar her from contesting Lok Sabha election 2019

The father of one of the 2008 Malegaon blast victims moved the court Thursday, urging it to bar Thakur, the prime accused in the case, from contesting the election from Bhopal.

Published: 23rd April 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

2008 Malegaon blast case key accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Tuesday dubbed the application seeking to bar her from contesting the Lok Sabha election as "frivolous" and moved with a "political agenda", and sought its dismissal by the special NIA court here.

The father of one of the blast victims moved the court Thursday, urging it to bar Thakur, the prime accused in the case, from contesting the election from Bhopal.

Thakur responded to the plea on Tuesday through her lawyer before a special judge for National Investigation Agency cases V S Padalkar.

She said, "The applicant has deliberately chosen this court to ventilate misconceived and frivolous application for want of publicity and for extraneous reasons with political agenda," she said.

The applicant has not only wasted the precious time of this court but also attempted to consequentially drag, demean and/or lower the dignity and reputation of the court, Thakur said in her response.

She prayed the court to dismiss the application with an exemplary cost.

She also urged that the applicant be dealt with sternly for filing such a "frivolous" plea.

The application was filed by Nisar Sayyad, who lost his son in the Malegaon blast after the BJP fielded Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Congress veteran Digvijay Singh.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The applicant sought that Thakur, who is out on bail, be asked to attend court proceedings in Mumbai and barred from contesting the election as the trial is in progress.

It further mentioned that Thakur got bail on health grounds.

If she is "healthy enough to fight elections in the crippling summer's heat", then she has misled the court, the complainant alleged.

A petition seeking cancellation of her bail was pending before the Supreme Court, it said.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured in a bomb blast at Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in north Maharashtra's Nashik district, on September 29, 2008.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Thakur and others in the case, alleging they were part of a Hindu extremist group which carried out the blast.

The NIA later gave Thakur a clean chit, but the court did not discharge Thakur.

It dropped charges against her under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, but she is still facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code sections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragya Thakur 2008 Malegaon Blast BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp