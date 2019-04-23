Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack delayed Army bid to restructure formations, says source

IBGs will not only restrict the formation sizes, but will lead to an increase in mobility — a crucial element for first-response units. 

Published: 23rd April 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama, in which 44 CRPF soldiers were killed, has led to a delay in a comprehensive exercise being carried out by the Indian Army to restructure the organisation of its fighting formations.

The attack and the deployment in the state after it, has delayed testing of Integrated Battle Groups (IBG), a senior Army officer said on Monday, on condition of anonymity. 

“There is a delay till the time the precautionary deployment along the Western Border with Pakistan is not lifted,” added the official. IBGs will comprise of all the elements needed for fighting a full-scale war on any chosen terrain. According to the official, the idea is to apply these changes at a brigade level with specific changes, according to the terrain. Each brigade has an average of 3,000- 4,000 troops. 

IBGs will not only restrict the formation sizes but will lead to an increase in mobility — a crucial element for first-response units. Currently, an Army Division is the lowest self-sufficient formation that can wage an independent war. It generally consists of three brigades of about 4,500 soldiers each. The larger body of troops is changed as per the terrain. During a war situation, each section of troops has to congregate, which takes time.

According to the official, the IBGs, finalized upon after the force’s largest-ever restructuring exercise, are delayed because War Gaming (field testing) and table-top exercises between select officers on various aspects of this new formation were to be completed in March. The strategies devised would then have been applied in May. 

“The aim is to develop a formation which is quick with ability to cause maximum damage to enemy as future wars will be of small duration and intense.” said the official.

Sources added that three different locations were chosen for test-bedding the IBGs. One was in the mountainous terrain of the Northern Borders and the other two were along the Western Borders — including a desert, a riverine and plains. 

Smaller battle units

IBGs will comprise of all the elements needed for fighting a full-scale war on any chosen terrain. According to the official, the idea is to apply these changes at a brigade level with specific changes, according to the terrain. Each brigade has an average of 3,000- 4,000 troops

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack CRPF Pulwama Attack Integrated Battle Groups

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp