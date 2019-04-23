Rahul promises 22 lakh government jobs in one year, says wants to do justice in next five years

By PTI

DUNGARPUR (Rajasthan): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP government had done injustice in the last five years but he wants to reverse the trend by doing justice in the next five.

Addressing an election rally in Beneshwar Dham in the tribal-dominated constituency of Dungarpur, Gandhi also promised a surgical strike on poverty and give government jobs to 22 lakh people in the next one year if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress president offered prayers at the Shiva temple in Beneshwar Dham, where an annual tribal fair is held.

"PM Modi did the most injustice to tribals in the past five years. He did not fulfill promises and ran a government for 15-20 rich people," Gandhi alleged.

"The BJP has done injustice in five years. Now, I want to do justice in the next five years," he told the gathering.

According to the Congress president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, provide two crore jobs every year and a better price for crops to farmers but did not fulfill any of the commitments.

"In the past five years, they did injustice to poor, tribals, weaker sections and now the Congress party wants to give you justice. We will put more than what has been snatched from you by them in the past five years. They talk about surgical strike, we are going to do a surgical strike on poverty," he said.

Gandhi said he was not here to lie but to strengthen relations.

Alleging that the prime minister says whatever comes to his mind, the Congress president said he will speak the truth on issues related to the minimum income scheme NYAY, employment and farmer distress.

"Two crore jobs every year, Rs 15 lakh in bank account was a lie. I will talk about depositing Rs 72,000 annually in bank account and 22 lakh government jobs in one year and 10 lakh jobs to youths at the panchayat level," he said.

Gandhi said no country has so far deposited money directly in bank accounts

It will be the first time any government will be depositing money directly in bank account of poor, he added.

"Narendra Modi directly deposited lakhs-crores in the bank accounts of thieves like Anil Ambani. I am going to take away the money from his bank account to deposit in your bank accounts," Gandhi alleged.

The government and Ambani have denied allegations of corruption levelled by Gandhi.

"You have suffered a lot in five years due to demonetisation and GST implementation," he said.

For the first time in 70 years, 15 people fled after stealing Rs 1 lakh crore belonging to tribals, weaker sections, labourers and small traders, he claimed.

Discussing the Congress' crop loan waiver promise, Gandhi said the vow was fulfilled within 10 days in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh after the party came to power in the assembly elections.

"They asked us where the money will come from. I want to tell Narendra Modi ji if he wants to hear. It will come from the pockets of Anil Ambani," he said.

Is it justice that farmers not paying bank loans are jailed but rich people defaulting loans do not face any action, he asked the crowd.

Congress has decided to amend the law so no farmers will land in jail for their inability in paying off loans.

There will be a separate budget for farmers, he added.

Highlighting the Congress's election manifesto promise, the Congress president said youths will not have to take any permission for three years if they want to start businesses.

He alleged that the Modi-led BJP government worked to snatch water, jungle and land of tribals but the Congress will secure it all.

Rajasthan goes to the polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.