Home Nation

Raids at Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya's home in Badaun

The BJP has fielded Sanghmitra Maurya against Dharmendra Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Badaun.

Published: 23rd April 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BADAUN: District authorities Tuesday carried out a raid at a house here following a complaint that a senior Uttar Pradesh minister was camping in the constituency from where his daughter is contesting as a BJP candidate.

However, the minister, Swami Prasad Maurya, was not found at the Awas Vihar house that was searched following the complaint by Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav.

The BJP has fielded Sanghmitra Maurya against Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Badaun.

Election rules require party functionaries to leave a constituency when campaigning ends - and till polling is over - unless they are themselves registered as voters there.

The SP candidate had alleged that the minister was camping in the constituency to influence voting on Tuesday in his daughter's favour.

The minister is also in charge of the district in the Yogi Adityanath government.

City magistrate Kamlesh Kumar Awasthi said there were reports about the minister being present at the house and a raid was carried out on the directions of District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh.

But only the house owner's family members were found there, he said.

Last week, Sanghmitra Maurya was caught on camera purportedly encouraging her supporters to indulge in fake voting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Prasad Maurya Badaun Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh raids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp