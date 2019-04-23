Raids at Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya's home in Badaun

By PTI

BADAUN: District authorities Tuesday carried out a raid at a house here following a complaint that a senior Uttar Pradesh minister was camping in the constituency from where his daughter is contesting as a BJP candidate.

However, the minister, Swami Prasad Maurya, was not found at the Awas Vihar house that was searched following the complaint by Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav.

The BJP has fielded Sanghmitra Maurya against Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Badaun.

Election rules require party functionaries to leave a constituency when campaigning ends - and till polling is over - unless they are themselves registered as voters there.

The SP candidate had alleged that the minister was camping in the constituency to influence voting on Tuesday in his daughter's favour.

The minister is also in charge of the district in the Yogi Adityanath government.

City magistrate Kamlesh Kumar Awasthi said there were reports about the minister being present at the house and a raid was carried out on the directions of District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh.

But only the house owner's family members were found there, he said.

Last week, Sanghmitra Maurya was caught on camera purportedly encouraging her supporters to indulge in fake voting.