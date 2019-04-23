Wrestler-turned-ACP Narsingh Yadav booked for campaigning for Congress candidate

By PTI

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against noted wrestler and assistant commissioner of police Narsingh Yadav for allegedly campaigningfor a Congress candidate here, a police official said Tuesday.

Yadav, posted at the local arms division of Mumbai Police, on Sunday allegedly participated in the campaign of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Mumbai-North West seat, he said.

The poll staff on duty sent a report to the state electoral office following which the Amboli police on Monday registered an offence against Yadav under relevant provisions of the Representation of People's Act, he said.

Yadav, a gold medalist in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, will face departmental proceedings, the official said.