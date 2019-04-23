Home Nation

Wrestler-turned-ACP Narsingh Yadav booked for campaigning for Congress candidate

Narsingh Yadav, a gold medalist in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, will face departmental proceedings, the official said.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler-turned-ACP Narsingh Yadav

Wrestler-turned-ACP Narsingh Yadav (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against noted wrestler and assistant commissioner of police Narsingh Yadav for allegedly campaigningfor a Congress candidate here, a police official said Tuesday.

Yadav, posted at the local arms division of Mumbai Police, on Sunday allegedly participated in the campaign of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Mumbai-North West seat, he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The poll staff on duty sent a report to the state electoral office following which the Amboli police on Monday registered an offence against Yadav under relevant provisions of the Representation of People's Act, he said.

Yadav, a gold medalist in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, will face departmental proceedings, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narsingh Yadav Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp