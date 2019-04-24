Home Nation

Bookies brace for BJP-led 'khichdi' government

As things stand now in the betting market, the prospects of the two main coalitions -- BJP+allies and Congress+allies -- roughly stands at 60:40.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI/NAGPUR: After completion of polling in 303 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, bookies and punters in the unofficial 'Satta Bazaar (betting market) predict a BJP-led coalition government at the centre with Narendra Modi returning as Prime Minister, according to sources.

The market also indicates that the ongoing elections are rather more high stakes than the one held in 2014 as the betting turnover this time has crossed an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore, almost double than the previous polls.

After three phases, balloting will take place at another 240 Lok Sabha seats in the remaining four phases.

As things stand now in the betting market, the prospects of the two main coalitions -- BJP+allies and Congress+allies -- roughly stands at 60:40.

Shortly after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent IAF strike in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26, the ruling BJP+allies were the hot favourite among punters who gave them a winning chance with around 240+60 seats in the Lok Sabha where 272 is the simple majority figure.

Weeks later and amid skepticism in various quarters, circumstances changed and the punters now give BJP+allies 200+60 seats, slightly short of simple majority, yet better placed to grab power with the help of smaller parties.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Similarly, the Congress+allies camp, which prior to the Pulwama attack, harboured prospects of around 180+80 seats, has notched down in the stakes at around 140+60 seats, considerably short of the majority figure, putting a question mark on Congress President Rahul Gandhi's chances of becoming the Prime Minister.

However, the current positions may alter significantly if AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi jumps into the fray and participates more aggressively in the campaign, the betting market feels.

The bookies, wary of a close watch being kept by the security agencies, mostly operate from locations abroad, using special mobile apps, an improvement over earlier practices like online betting.

Most bets originate from urban commercial centres like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bookies BJP Government NDA UPA Congress Government Lok Sabha Polls Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp