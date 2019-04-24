Home Nation

Foreign trips helped India's might become known: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

ILLAMBAZAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for accusing him of only going on foreign trips in last five years, saying India'smight has been acknowledged across the globe because of these visits.

"Didi (Banerjee) has said that the 'Chaiwala' has only made foreign trips in the last five years. Didi, today India is showing its might across the world because the voice of 130 crore Indians have reached the foreign countries due to these foreign tours," Modi said at an election rally in Birbhum district's Illambazar.

"Even five years back, we used to struggle to get support from the foreign countries in any issues. But today the whole world stands with us during any crisis," he added.

Modi claimed that it was the sign of India's growing strength across the world under his government that the countries which were exporting oil and gas to India at high rates for many years have reduced the price due to the improved bilateral relationship.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi scoffs at Rahul Gandhi for daydreaming about becoming PM

"Those nations have a 20 year agreement with our country. So my hands were legally tied. But still I befriended them, held talks with them and reduced the gas and oil prices," he said.

Modi also said that "as a result of our growing strength and good relationship with foreign countries, the culprits and defrauders, who fled after looting people's money, are being caught and brought back to India while many nations have come to agreement with us that if any Indians keep their money in their banks, they will provide us real-time information about it".

"No Indians will be able to hide their black money in any of banks in the world," he said.

Accusing many politicians and media persons in the country of using "half of their brains", Modi alleged that there was lot of fuss about Abu Dhabi honouring him with its highest civilian award, the Zayed medal, just before the Lok Sabha polls here but the reports of Saudi Arabia releasing more than 800 Indian prisoners following his request to the country's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud was suppressed.

Taking another swipe at Banerjee, Modi said while people of Bengal are facing problems in celebrating Ram Navami, Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is building its first-ever Hindu temple in spite of being a Muslim majority country.

"Didi, if you do not want to learn from me, no problem. But at least try to learn from UAE," he said to massive cheers from the crowd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi India Narendra Modi foreign trips

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp