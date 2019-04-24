Foreign trips helped India's might become known: PM Narendra Modi

By IANS

ILLAMBAZAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for accusing him of only going on foreign trips in last five years, saying India'smight has been acknowledged across the globe because of these visits.

"Didi (Banerjee) has said that the 'Chaiwala' has only made foreign trips in the last five years. Didi, today India is showing its might across the world because the voice of 130 crore Indians have reached the foreign countries due to these foreign tours," Modi said at an election rally in Birbhum district's Illambazar.

"Even five years back, we used to struggle to get support from the foreign countries in any issues. But today the whole world stands with us during any crisis," he added.

Modi claimed that it was the sign of India's growing strength across the world under his government that the countries which were exporting oil and gas to India at high rates for many years have reduced the price due to the improved bilateral relationship.

"Those nations have a 20 year agreement with our country. So my hands were legally tied. But still I befriended them, held talks with them and reduced the gas and oil prices," he said.

Modi also said that "as a result of our growing strength and good relationship with foreign countries, the culprits and defrauders, who fled after looting people's money, are being caught and brought back to India while many nations have come to agreement with us that if any Indians keep their money in their banks, they will provide us real-time information about it".

"No Indians will be able to hide their black money in any of banks in the world," he said.

Accusing many politicians and media persons in the country of using "half of their brains", Modi alleged that there was lot of fuss about Abu Dhabi honouring him with its highest civilian award, the Zayed medal, just before the Lok Sabha polls here but the reports of Saudi Arabia releasing more than 800 Indian prisoners following his request to the country's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud was suppressed.

Taking another swipe at Banerjee, Modi said while people of Bengal are facing problems in celebrating Ram Navami, Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is building its first-ever Hindu temple in spite of being a Muslim majority country.

"Didi, if you do not want to learn from me, no problem. But at least try to learn from UAE," he said to massive cheers from the crowd.