Identify BJP's destructive development, says former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of weakening the institutions that give strength to democracy.

Published: 24th April 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday accused the BJP of weakening the institutions that give strength to democracy and appealed to the people to identify the BJP's destructive development.

"The institutions that protect and strengthen democracy have never been so weak and tarnished before, that the BJP did in the past five years. Identify the BJP's destructive development," he said in a statement.

Singh also greeted the people on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day.

