Identify BJP's destructive development, says former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

By IANS

BHOPAL: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday accused the BJP of weakening the institutions that give strength to democracy and appealed to the people to identify the BJP's destructive development.

ALSO READ: Idea of smart city not clear even to Narendra Modi, says Digvijaya Singh

"The institutions that protect and strengthen democracy have never been so weak and tarnished before, that the BJP did in the past five years. Identify the BJP's destructive development," he said in a statement.

Singh also greeted the people on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day.