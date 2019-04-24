Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Opposition leaders allege EVM manipulation

Raising doubt over the credibility of the EVMs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said only 18 countries were using it. 

Published: 24th April 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu speaks as Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde look on during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday April 23 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leaders of several major opposition parties on Tuesday once again alleged “manipulation” of EVMs and demanded checking of at least 50 per cent of the VVPAT slips at every polling booth.

“EVMs are vulnerable to programming errors. They can be manipulated, hacked and can even malfunction,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said while addressing a Press conference along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and leaders from the Congress, TMC, AAP, CPM, CPI and DMK.

Raising doubt over the credibility of the EVMs, Naidu said only 18 countries were using it. 

Seeking to dispel worries about the time taken in case all the VVPAT trails were to be counted, he said, “It will take a maximum of two days for counting to be over… Between time taken and credibility, it is credibility which should prevail.” 

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Pawar said the economy, business and agriculture are in a bad shape under PM Narendra Modi and the people are in a mood to change.

“Our only worry is someone misusing this technology to manipulate elections...Our worry is manipulation through these machines.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the Election Commission was “acting like Dhritarashtra”. “You press any button and the vote goes to the BJP,” he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp