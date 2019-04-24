Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Udit Raj leaves BJP after being denied ticket, joins Congress

The BJP had replaced Raj from the North West Lok Sabha constituency with Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans.

Published: 24th April 2019

Former BJP leader Udit Raj (L) with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Disgruntled BJP MP from northwest Delhi Udit Raj joined the Congress on Wednesday, a day after being denied ticket by the saffron party.

Raj joined the Congress after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi here this morning.

On Wednesday, Raj tweeted he would not have been "hurt" had the BJP told him earlier that he would not be given a ticket.

On Tuesday, he had said the BJP might have decided to drop him for protesting against the apex court's order that nullified the stringent provisions of the Dalit protection law.

The former BJP MP had often held views contrary to the party's stand, especially during the Sabarimala issue and 'Bharat Bandh' called by Dalit organisations last year.

Earlier this month, he was at the centre of controversy after being caught in a sting done on several MPs, which purportedly showed lawmakers accepting use of black money for contesting polls.

