Patna diary: Cops preparing dossier on goons

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

Leopard killed in man-animal conflict

Villagers in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district recently killed a leopard after it injured over eight villagers. The leopard has strayed into the human habitat near the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve. District Forest Officer SK Karan said a police case was lodged against unknown villagers for killing the leopard, which is an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act. The leopard carcass has been sent for a post-mortem.

East Central Railway in Bihar gets new AGM

The railway board has appointed a 1982-batch Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer Anil Kumar Sharma as the new additional general manager (AGM) of the ECR’s headquarters at Hajipur. ECR chief spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said Sharma was serving as the principal chief mechanical engineer with the Northern Frontier Railway. Kumar also added that Anil Kumar Gupta and Ashok Maheshwari were posted as new Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of Sonepur and Samastipur divisions of ECR respectively. The board has also transferred the CCM (freight marketing) of ECR Niraj Ambastha to the post of DRM in Jhansi.

Bihar cops preparing dossier on goons

In a monthly interaction with the people of Bihar through a Facebook webcast, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said there will be zero tolerance on crimes against women in the state. He warned that no one would be spared if found guilty. The DGP said the case of acid attack on a teenage girl in Bhagalpur will be put up for speedy trial within 100 days of submitting the chargesheet. He also said the police are preparing a Goonda Suchi (dossiers of goons) in the state and asked the youths to cooperate with the polic.e

Bihar to have two plastic waste plants soon

In order to ensure a 100 % success of the plastic ban campaign, the Bihar government has decided to set up two plastic waste processing units. The first proposed waste processing unit will be set up in the north and the second in south Bihar. According to the principal secretary of urban development and housing department Chaitanya Prasad an expression of interest for the proposed units will be floated soon.