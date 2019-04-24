PM's gifts remark: Didi says 'might give sweets but not votes'

By IANS

SREERAMPUR: In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revelation that Mamata Banerjee sends him kurtas and sweets every year, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, here on Wednesday, she might send gifts and sweets to people on occasions but will not give them vote.

"I send rosogollas to people. I do send them gifts during pujas and offer tea, but will not give (them) a single vote," Banerjee said without naming the Prime Minister, during an election rally, here in the Hoogly district.

In a candid conversation with actor Akshay Kumar, Modi revealed that Banerjee, otherwise one of his most vocal critic, herself selects kurtas and gifts them to him every year.

He also said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina used to send him special sweets every year from Dhaka. When Banerjee came to know about it, she also started sending him Bengali sweets on "one or two occasions every year".