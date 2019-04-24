Twitterati can’t keep calm as Sunny Deol joins BJP, memes galore

By Online Desk

Ever since the news of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joining BJP hit the headlines, social media users went on a spree and created hilarious memes on the actor. Deol, in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goel and Nirmala Sitharaman, pledged his alliance to the saffron party. The veteran star also praised PM Narendra Modi’s vision for India, and said that he would like to join the latter in the mission to take the country forward.

Addressing the media, Deol said, “My father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Likewise, I’d like to be associated with Modi ji. I want him as PM for the next five years.”

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with rib-tickling memes on Deol, featuring some of the choicest dialogues from the actor’s films. The memes inspired from ‘Damini’, ‘Border’, and ‘Gadar’ are not just hilarious, but also tells a lot about the creativity involved.

Deol’s evergreen ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ and 'tareekh par tareekh' dialogues from ‘Damini’ made their way in several tweets.

Sample these:

sunny deol for ground water minister #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/i4j4XaKVmi — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 23, 2019

The Deol family is not shy when it comes to showing off their inclination towards BJP. Sunny’s father and yesteryear’s superstar, Dharmedra, was also an MP from Rajasthan’s Bikaner in the 14th Lok Sabha Assembly. This was followed by Sunny's step-mother, Hema Malini, becoming an MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura constituency.