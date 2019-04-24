Home Nation

Twitterati can’t keep calm as Sunny Deol joins BJP, memes galore

Deol’s evergreen ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ and 'tareekh par tareekh' dialogues from ‘Damini’ made their way in several tweets.

Published: 24th April 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sunny Deol in BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Actor Sunny Deol in BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Twitter)

By Online Desk

Ever since the news of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joining BJP hit the headlines, social media users went on a spree and created hilarious memes on the actor. Deol, in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goel and Nirmala Sitharaman, pledged his alliance to the saffron party. The veteran star also praised PM Narendra Modi’s vision for India, and said that he would like to join the latter in the mission to take the country forward.

Addressing the media, Deol said, “My father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Likewise, I’d like to be associated with Modi ji. I want him as PM for the next five years.”

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with rib-tickling memes on Deol, featuring some of the choicest dialogues from the actor’s films. The memes inspired from ‘Damini’, ‘Border’, and ‘Gadar’ are not just hilarious, but also tells a lot about the creativity involved.

Deol’s evergreen ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ and 'tareekh par tareekh' dialogues from ‘Damini’ made their way in several tweets.

Sample these:

The Deol family is not shy when it comes to showing off their inclination towards BJP. Sunny’s father and yesteryear’s superstar, Dharmedra, was also an MP from Rajasthan’s Bikaner in the 14th Lok Sabha Assembly. This was followed by Sunny's step-mother, Hema Malini, becoming an MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura constituency.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Deol BJP Twitter memes Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp