Great relief! Elephant teaches man a lesson for defecating in open, carries him in trunk for 50 metres

By Online Desk

It's a common sight in our country to see people relieving themselves in the open. But guess who got annoyed and decided to teach one such man a lesson?

Niranjan Sahish, a 55-year-old farmer, was relieving himself in a field in West Bengal's Purulia district when an elephant approached him out of the blue. Before he could react, the elephant wrapped its trunk around him and started running.

The elephant gave the farmer a glimpse of death before deciding to drop him 50 metres away. It then disappeared into the nearby forest.

"I thought I was going to die and kept praying to God. When the elephant dropped me to the ground, I could not believe my luck," Sahish told a newspaper. The man escaped with a few minor injuries.

The area is prone to elephant visits. People are often advised by forest officials not to venture into fields near the forest to avoid such incidents.

With luck favouring the man this time, it remains to be seen if he avoids defecating in the open again. We only wish the elephant could be identified and given a 'Swachh Bharat' award for supporting the noble cause.