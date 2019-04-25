Home Nation

In a first, Indian Army to recruit women in military police. Here's how you can apply

The candidates have to go through a written test – Common Entrance Exam (CEE) – to be eligible for the post. This will be followed by a mandatory Physical Endurance Test (PET) as well.

Army intends to fill 100 vacant spots through this recruitment (File photo: PTI)

The Indian Army, for the first time, has released a notification for the recruitment of women military police. The official job portal of the Army – joinindianarmy.nic.in – has detailed out the application process, which will begin from April 25, 2019, till June 8, 2019.

The candidates have to appear for a written test – Common Entrance Exam (CEE) – to be eligible for the post. This will be followed by a mandatory Physical Endurance Test (PET) as well. As per the notification, the Army will fill up 100 vacant spots through this recruitment.

Age: The candidates must be at least 17 and a half-year-old at the time of application. The maximum age has been capped at 21.

Education: The candidates should be at least 10th pass or equivalent with 45 per cent aggregate score, and a minimum 33 per cent marks in each subject.  

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: Physical requirement

The women candidate applying for the job must be at least 142 cm in height and should have a proportionate weight.

How to apply:

The candidates will have to first register themselves on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, fill the pre-requisite form, and upload the required documents as per the instructions listed on the official website. 

 

