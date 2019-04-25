Lok Sabha elections 2019: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher files nomination papers

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: With Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttarakhand as well as actor husband Anupam Kher by her side, outgoing Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher filed her nomination papers for a second term on Thursday in the Lok Sabha elections.

Chandigarh has a sizeable population of people hailing from Haryana and Uttarakhand, which explained the presence of Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Trivendra Singh Rawat on the occasion. BJP city unit President Sanjay Tandon, who was himself a claimant for the BJP ticket, was also present.

Earlier, the actor-turned-politician and the others led a roadshow from the BJP office to the Deputy Commissioner's office. Kirron Kher, 66, who hails from the Punjab capital, has declared 16 kg jewellery worth nearly Rs 4.64 crore.

She has bank accounts and other movable assets worth Rs 16.97 crore and immovable assets worth over 13.91 crore. Anupam Kher's movable assets have been pegged at Rs 14.86 crore.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cleared Kirron Kher's name for the Chandigarh seat on Tuesday. The delay in announcement led to speculations that the party was contemplating a change of candidate.

In 2014, Kirron Kher defeated former Railways Minister and four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal by nearly 70,000 votes.