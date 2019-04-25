Home Nation

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping three-year-old in Rajasthan

A case was registered under sections of the POCSO Act in Dadabari police station.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOTA:  A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a court here on Thursday for raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl last year, police said.

Ajay Rai alias Taxi, a resident of Bengali Basti of Kota city, was convicted by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, special public prosecutor (SPP) Ritesh Mewara said.

A fine of Rs 2.10 Lakh was also imposed on the convict, he added. The convict had on September 18, 2018, taken the sleeping minor girl to his home when her family members were at a temple and raped her, the SPP said.

A case was registered under sections of the POCSO Act in Dadabari police station. The POCSO court termed the crime as a heinous one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO court Child rape Ajay Rai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp