Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping three-year-old in Rajasthan

By PTI

KOTA: A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a court here on Thursday for raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl last year, police said.

Ajay Rai alias Taxi, a resident of Bengali Basti of Kota city, was convicted by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, special public prosecutor (SPP) Ritesh Mewara said.

A fine of Rs 2.10 Lakh was also imposed on the convict, he added. The convict had on September 18, 2018, taken the sleeping minor girl to his home when her family members were at a temple and raped her, the SPP said.

A case was registered under sections of the POCSO Act in Dadabari police station. The POCSO court termed the crime as a heinous one.