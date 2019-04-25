Home Nation

People have named BJP as Bhagti Janata Party: Akhilesh Yadav

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party clarified that Modi was not going to hold any press conference in Varanasi.

Published: 25th April 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that people have coined a new name for the BJP as the 'Bhagti Janata Party' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuses to hold a press conference.

"Have you heard anything new? The people have heard that the BJP's new name is 'Bhagti Janata Party' because the Prime Minister avoids to hold a press conference while his leaders run away from the questions of the media journalists and their workers run away after seeing the people as they question them about the Rs 15 lakh and employment," Yadav said in a tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party clarified that Modi was not going to hold any press conference in Varanasi.

On Wednesday, the BJP described a letter that was doing the rounds on social media about Modi holding a press conference in the temple town as fake.

The fresh attack comes the same day when Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi, ahead of filing his nomination papers on Friday.

Modi, who is re-contesting from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, had won the 2014 elections from the seat by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Ajay Rai of the Congress.

The high-profile seat will go to the polls on May 19 in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Bhagti Janata Party Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp