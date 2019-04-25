Surat-based diamond merchant who bought Modi suit 'conned' of Rs 1 crore

By Online Desk

The Surat-based diamond trader, who purchased the pinstripe ‘name suit’ of PM Narendra Modi in an auction for a whopping Rs 4.31 crore, has been allegedly duped of Rs 1 crore. A complaint has been registered with the Katargam police on Tuesday against Himmat Koshiya and his brother.

The complainant, Kamlesh Kevadia, general manager of Lalji Patel-owned Dharmanandan Diamonds, has accused Koshiya and his kin of fraud. The Koshiyas are the owners of diamond firm Nandu Doshi Ni Wad, in Katargam.

Kevadia, in his complaint, alleged that his firm came in touch with the Koshiya brothers some five months ago via a diamond broker, Janak Dhola. The Koshiyas allegedly purchased rough diamonds from Kevadia on credit around four months ago and did not repay the amount. Kevadia said, when they went to Koshiya’s firm, it was found shut.

Kevadia further mentioned in his complaint that they had put all efforts to locate the Koshiya brothers, but failed. Katargam Inspector Z N Ghasura said that the Koshiya brothers had taken rough diamonds weighing 1,500 carats worth over Rs 1 crore from Dharmanandan Diamonds.

“The accused neither returned the diamonds nor paid cash. With the same modus operandi, they had also cheated another diamond merchant in Varachha. We are trying to locate the accused Koshiya brothers and will arrest them soon,” said Ghasura.

Interestingly, one can easily see the conspicuously placed Narendra Modi pinstripe ‘name suit’ placed inside a glass box in the Dharmanandan Diamond factory. Not surprised, are we?