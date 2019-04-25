Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh man rapes two women while wife records video to blackmail

The women alleged they were raped by other people after they were blackmailed with the video.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two women were allegedly raped here by a man, whose wife recorded the incident to blackmail the victims into trafficking, police said Thursday.

According to a complaint, the women, aged 22-23, were held hostage in New Mandi area, where the accused, Sanjiv Lohan, raped them.

His wife, Rita Lohan, made a video of the incident and blackmailed them, an officer said. The women alleged they were raped by other people after they were blackmailed with the video, the officer said.

Both the accused have been arrested, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP rape blackmail Uttar Pradesh crime Crime against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp