Uttar Pradesh man rapes two women while wife records video to blackmail

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two women were allegedly raped here by a man, whose wife recorded the incident to blackmail the victims into trafficking, police said Thursday.

According to a complaint, the women, aged 22-23, were held hostage in New Mandi area, where the accused, Sanjiv Lohan, raped them.

His wife, Rita Lohan, made a video of the incident and blackmailed them, an officer said. The women alleged they were raped by other people after they were blackmailed with the video, the officer said.

Both the accused have been arrested, the officer added.