Villages along Yamuna Expressway to turn smart

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will be developing ‘smart’ villages along the Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. 

Published: 25th April 2019

Yamuna Expressway (File | PTI)

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will be developing ‘smart’ villages along the Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. The project is likely to begin in July after the end of the Lok Sabha polls. 

A budget of about Rs 40 crore is allocated for the pilot project, which aims at the development of villages to ensure the people have access to modern services. Under the project, the YEIDA plans to provide sewage, drainage, drinking water and other facilities. 

Acheja Boojurg, Rampur Bangar, Dungarpur Reelka, Nilloni Shahpur and Chandpur will be the first five villages to be taken up under the pilot project. In each of these villages, a master plan was created for civic amenities to be provided. Another 24 villages will be covered later. In the first phase, the target is to develop 10 villages. The YEIDA also plans to develop an e-chaupal system in each village. 

