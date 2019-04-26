Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended till May 6​

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday extended till May 6 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the interim relief to Chidambarams and posted the matter on May 6 after ED sought more time to gather evidence.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing how Karti Chidambaram got clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

On October 25, 2018, the ED had filed a charge sheet naming Chidambaram and a few others. Earlier in July same year, the CBI had filed another charge sheet against 18 persons in the case.