Chhattisgarh boy found with mobile having pro-Naxal content

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police in the restive Dantewada district is questioning a tribal boy, enrolled in a government-run residential ashram, whose mobile phone allegedly had Naxal-related content.

Incidentally, the use of mobile phone is strictly banned in such residential schools.

The student was questioned after he was found suspiciously carrying medicines near one of the camps of security forces. “Usually the forces do not suspect students residing in Pota Cabins. But how come the 13-year-old boy owns a mobile handset with Maoist-related content and videos uploaded in it? We learnt that he might have shared all these among other students. It’s a matter of grave concern on a possibility of others likely getting influenced with the shared Naxal contents,”

SP, Dantewada, Abhishek Pallava said.

The Reds are known to deploy teenagers for dangerous tasks such as planting pressure bombs, IEDs besides acting as a conduit for their messages and other needs. Over a dozen Pota Cabin residential schools are functioning each with a capacity of around 500 students enrolled from Class 1 to 8 in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district alone.