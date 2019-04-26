Home Nation

Gangrape survivor dies of medical complications in Ahmedabad, two arrested

Ankit Parekh (24) and Chirag Vaghela (23), a college student, were held Friday, said inspector K S Dave of Ramol Police Station.

Published: 26th April 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 20-year-old college student, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in July last year, died of medical complications Thursday, following which two of the accused have been arrested, police said.

Ankit Parekh (24) and Chirag Vaghela (23), a college student, were held Friday, said inspector K S Dave of Ramol Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshayraj Makwana said the woman, adopted by a family when she was an infant, was allegedly raped by four men in July 2018.

Because of fear and trauma, she did not tell her family about the rape until last month.

When she realised that she had become pregnant because of the rape, she told her family about the incident and they approached police last month, the DCP said.

The woman told police that she had been raped by `Hardik', `Ankit', `Raj' and `Chirag' whose full names she did not know.

"The woman took some pills to terminate the unwanted pregnancy and as a result she gave birth to a stillborn child and fell ill. She died at a hospital yesterday due to health complications," Makwana said.

From the woman's statement, police first identified Hardik Shukla as one of the accused, he said.

Chirag Vaghela and Ankit Parekh were identified and arrested Friday.

Shukla and `Raj' were yet to be traced, the police officer said.

Police raided several places across the state while hunting for Shukla but he remained elusive, the DCP said, adding that they have taken his parents' DNA samples to check if he was involved in the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gangrape survivor sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp