Home Nation

INTERVIEW | ‘Indira won due to 1971 war, strikes could help us too’

The BJP will fight the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on the issue of good governance and national security, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in an interview to Harpreet Bajwa.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The BJP will fight the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on the issue of good governance and national security, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in an interview to Harpreet Bajwa. Excerpts.

What are the issues in the ongoing elections?
There are many. First and foremost is good governance and we have laid the foundation for it. The first good governance day was celebrated on December 25, 2015. All the works done by the Union and the state government are worthy of mention, especially the emphasis on e-governance. The other important issue is national security. 

Will the recent Balakot air strike and surgical strikes benefit the BJP?
They are bound to impact the thinking of people just as 1971 helped Indira Gandhi in the elections afterwards. 

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Opposition accuses the BJP of raising the issue of air strikes to deflect attention from real issues such as unemployment?
No, we have been raising all issues. It’s they who are afraid of it. We speak of economic development, Make-in-India, start-ups, industry, ease of doing business etc. They are stuck on this one issue as there is a fundamental difference between them and us. We want to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but they say in their manifesto that they will not... These are big issues.
It is said your government failed to control the Jat agitation and the violence after Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted. Will these two big law and order issues impact the Lok Sabha elections?
There were three such issues in the state: first was of Sant Rampal, hardly seven days after our government was formed. The court directed us to produce him. As asked, we took him out of his den (cave) from Barwala. Is this our achievement or failure? In the Jat reservation agitation, we agreed to their demand to give them 10% reservation and still, they went on with the agitation... In two days we controlled the situation… In Dera Sauda episode, more lives could have been lost but we handled it in a way that Gurmeet Ram Rahim came out of his Dera. 

What is your stand on Khaps and their diktats?
There is a misconception about Khaps. One should research and study them properly. The Khap system is 700 years old. In a democracy, Khaps cannot work like courts as they use to do in earlier times, but they have always been a significant contributor in resolving social issues

The BJP as a policy has decided not to waive off farm loans. Will it not affect you politically in elections?
We want that every section of society should benefit from income increase due to better financial management. Loan waivers have gone on for years. The PM wants, that by 2022 the income of farmers should be doubled. When my government came to power the compensation was Rs 5,700 per acre. We increased it to Rs 12,000 per acre and Rs 6,000 per year is now given for seeds and other small expenses and the interest has been waived off. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Lok Sabha elections Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar Lok Sabha elections 2019 lok sabha general 2019 General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp