INTERVIEW | ‘Indira won due to 1971 war, strikes could help us too’

The BJP will fight the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on the issue of good governance and national security, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in an interview to Harpreet Bajwa. Excerpts.

What are the issues in the ongoing elections?

There are many. First and foremost is good governance and we have laid the foundation for it. The first good governance day was celebrated on December 25, 2015. All the works done by the Union and the state government are worthy of mention, especially the emphasis on e-governance. The other important issue is national security.

Will the recent Balakot air strike and surgical strikes benefit the BJP?

They are bound to impact the thinking of people just as 1971 helped Indira Gandhi in the elections afterwards.

The Opposition accuses the BJP of raising the issue of air strikes to deflect attention from real issues such as unemployment?

No, we have been raising all issues. It’s they who are afraid of it. We speak of economic development, Make-in-India, start-ups, industry, ease of doing business etc. They are stuck on this one issue as there is a fundamental difference between them and us. We want to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but they say in their manifesto that they will not... These are big issues.

It is said your government failed to control the Jat agitation and the violence after Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted. Will these two big law and order issues impact the Lok Sabha elections?

There were three such issues in the state: first was of Sant Rampal, hardly seven days after our government was formed. The court directed us to produce him. As asked, we took him out of his den (cave) from Barwala. Is this our achievement or failure? In the Jat reservation agitation, we agreed to their demand to give them 10% reservation and still, they went on with the agitation... In two days we controlled the situation… In Dera Sauda episode, more lives could have been lost but we handled it in a way that Gurmeet Ram Rahim came out of his Dera.

What is your stand on Khaps and their diktats?

There is a misconception about Khaps. One should research and study them properly. The Khap system is 700 years old. In a democracy, Khaps cannot work like courts as they use to do in earlier times, but they have always been a significant contributor in resolving social issues

The BJP as a policy has decided not to waive off farm loans. Will it not affect you politically in elections?

We want that every section of society should benefit from income increase due to better financial management. Loan waivers have gone on for years. The PM wants, that by 2022 the income of farmers should be doubled. When my government came to power the compensation was Rs 5,700 per acre. We increased it to Rs 12,000 per acre and Rs 6,000 per year is now given for seeds and other small expenses and the interest has been waived off.