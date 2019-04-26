Journalists attacked in Assam, CM Sarbananda Sonowal condemns attack

By IANS

GUWAHATI: In what could be described as post-poll violence in Assam, two journalists have been targeted by unidentified miscreants in two separate incidents in the state.

Late on Thursday, while the correspondent of a local newspaper, Rajen Deka, was attacked and injured seriously by miscreants at Mukalmua in Nalbari district, Upasana Barua Goswami of News18 Assam/Northeast was physically assaulted in Tinsukia town of eastern Assam.

Deka was reportedly thrashed by some individuals at Mukalmua, who cited one of his recent media reports.

Polling for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam has taken place in three phases with the final phase being held on April 23.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday that the state government is committed to the safety and security of journalists.

He described the attack on the two media persons as highly condemnable and said the state government would take strict action against the perpetrators.

Sonowal also directed Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Kuladhar Saikia to take immediate steps in this regard.

The Journalists' Forum Assam (JFA) has expressed serious concern over the attacks and urged the authorities to take stringent action against the culprits.

"We reiterate our old demand for a special protection law to safeguard the scribes across India. Moreover, we urge the media fraternity to get united and pursue quality journalism as it becomes the need of the hour," said a statement issued by JFA President Rupam Barua and Secretary Nava Thakuria.

Meanwhile, the state police have arrested at least four persons in this connection and are continuing their investigations, sources here said.