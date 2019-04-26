Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nath father-son in fray from home turf Chhindwara

While Chief Minister Kamal Nath is a Congress candidate for the Assembly bypoll, his son Nakul Nath is a party nominee for the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHHINDWARA: Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh has gained the unique distinction of being the only constituency from where a father and son are contesting the elections.

While Chief Minister Kamal Nath is a Congress candidate for the Assembly bypoll, his son Nakul Nath is a party nominee for the Lok Sabha elections. Both are campaigning together and both are harping on development in their campaigns.

Nakul Nath, who is making his political debut in these elections, has been pitted against BJP's tribal leader and former MLA Nathan Shah Kavreti. He has been promising to continue the development work started by his father in his constituency.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He, however, makes no reference of the 'Chhindwara Model of Development', which was the Congress' poll plank in the Assembly elections last November.

"BJP candidate Nathan Shah Kavreti, on the other hand, is constantly referring to the 'Modi Model of Development', perhaps as a counter to the Congress' Assembly poll refrain," says political analyst Manish Gupta.

Chhindwara has been the Nath family turf for 40 years now. Before he became the Chief Minister, Kamal Nath represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for nine consecutive terms. It was only in the 1997 Parliamentary bypoll that he faced defeat at the hands of former Chief Minister and BJP leader Sundar Lal Patwa.

Following his elevation as the Chief Minister, Kamal Nath has to be elected as an MLA from the state within six months. The Assembly bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLA Deepak Saksena vacated the seat for him.

Gupta admits that Chhindwara has seen development. Locals too agree that Kamal Nath has worked for his home town, but add that there's still room for more.

"Despite the improvement in roads and infrastructure, there's a severe dearth of jobs in the area. The representatives really need to work to get more employment here," said Rajesh Kumar, a youth.

And the BJP is attempting to exploit just that little "room for more" insisting on the Chief Minister's few appearances in the city in election season.

With his presence essential in Bhopal, Kamal Nath is unable to campaign much. But Nakul Nath is making up for his father's absence. He addresses 5-6 rallies and visits at least 15 villages every day.

The constituency votes in the fourth phase on April 29. There are nine candidates in the fray for the Chhindwara Assembly seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath Lok Sabha elections 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp