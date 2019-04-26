Maoists on rampage in Jharkhand: Explosion in BJP election office, machinery set on fire

By UNI

DALTONGANJ: With barely 72 hours to go for the Palamu Lok Sabha elections, the CPI(Maoists) ultras made their presence felt by detonating a bomb and destroying the BJP's election office in Harihargunj and setting on fire equipment involved in a bridge construction work.

The ultras executed a bomb blast at the BJP's election office located at old bus stand in Harihargunj midnight last night.

Despite the spot being located on the NH-98 and barely 400 meters from the police station, policemen did not visit the sight in the night suspecting an ambush by the Maoists.

The ultras before leaving the spot, located on the bordering areas of Jharkhand and Bihar, shouted slogans.

Later the group reached Turi village under Harihargunj Police Station area and torched a generator, a mixture machine and the shed of the labourers where a bridge was being constructed at Batane river.

The ultras also threw pamphlets asking people to boycott the elections.

Meanwhile, police teams have reached the spot and have started investigating.

Palamu is among the three constituencies of Jharkhand where polling would be held on April 29.

The other two are Chatra and Lohardaga.