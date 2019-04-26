Modi government putting up roadblocks to development of mega projects in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

By PTI

SURI/DURGAPUR: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of putting up roadblocks to development of mega projects in West Bengal.

Modi has in several election rallies accused Banerjee of being the 'speed breaker' in the path of development of the state.

Banerjee claimed that the MOU for the Deucha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district said to be the second largest globally, was delayed by the Centre for three years.

The Centre had allotted the coal block to the state in 2018.

The chief minister, who was addressing poll rallies at Suri in Birbhum district and in the industrial hub of Durgapur, said "It is the Centre which is putting up roadblocks to the path of development of the state.

They (the Centre) said they wanted to do the Tajpur port, but when we asked them to construct a bridge over the Ganga to connect Sagar Island to the mainland and offered them our 74 per cent stake in the port in lieu of it, they backed out.

She claimed that the development that has taken place in West Bengal during the eight-year rule by TMC "had not taken place in 80 years".

She mentioned various projects, including universities, medical colleges and hospitals, bridges and drinking water projects that have come up or are being built in Birbhum district under her government.

Banerjee asserted that the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is a copy of her 'Kanyashree' programme which had won the UNESCO award.

"You are only copying West Bengal's Kanyashree programme, but have not been able to do that properly," she said and alleged that of the Rs 100 crore allotted for project (Beti bachao Beti padhao) "Rs 90 crore go for advertising PM Modi's name".

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Hitting out at Modi for his statement against TMC stating that 'goondaraj' is prevailing in Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's abode of Shantiniketan, she said "It is not a place for goondas. Modi babu you have not done your homework properly, it is the place of peace."

Iterating that Modi is suffering from 'haratanka' (fear of loss), a charge she had made earlier, Banerjee said her party candidates will garner a larger number of votes if he comes more frequently to campaign in the state.

Harping on Modi's frequent foreign trips, which has been often criticised by the opposition parties, Banerjee said "He used to say he is a chaiwala but has only toured foreign countries after becoming the prime minister".

The prime minister had attacked Banerjee in a rally on Wednesday for her jibes on his foreign trips saying India's might was being acknowledged globally because of his foreign visits.

She claimed that she has ensured the development of Tarapith temple complex and facilities for devotees.

"But in five years you (Modi) have not been able to make a temple in the name of Ram," she said in an oblique reference to the saffron party's plans to build the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.