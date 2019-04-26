Home Nation

'No defaulting farmer will be jailed': Rahul pledges new law, 'kisan budget'

Mounting a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said if the BJP-led government can waive huge debts of industrialists, why should the distressed farmers be punished.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | INC / Twitter)

By PTI

BALASORE (Odisha): Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday promised to introduce a separate "kisan budget" and bring a law to prevent farmers from being jailed for inability to repay farm loans.

Mounting a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said if the BJP-led government can waive huge debts of industrialists, why should the distressed farmers be punished.

"A new law will be brought if Congress is voted to power. It will ensure that no farmer is sent to jail for being unable to repay agriculture loan," Gandhi said at an election rally in this coastal Odisha town.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Similarly, a separate budget for the agriculture sector will be introduced which will be presented before the general budget, the Congress chief said.

"We will introduce a kisan budget which will specify the amount of farm loans to be waived a year in advance, Minimum Support Price (MSP) for foodgrains.

Places, where cold storages and food processing units are to be set up, will also be shared a year in advance," he said.

Hitting out at Modi for skipping issues such as unemployment, farmers distress, price rise and corruption which were being raked up before 2014 polls, Gandhi said the prime minister is aware that "speaking about his past promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh each to people's bank accounts will simply boomerang now".

Noting that Congress is not promising to give everybody Rs 15 lakh, Gandhi said Rs 72,000 will be deposited in the bank account of the woman member of each of the five crore poor families per year under the 'NYAY' scheme.

Stating that poor states like Odisha and Bihar will benefit immensely from NYAY scheme, Gandhi said every month Rs 6000 will be given to the poor family whose monthly income is less than Rs 12,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Kisan budget agriculture loans farmers suicide Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp