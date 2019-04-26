Rahul Gandhi's flight to Patna experiences 'engine trouble', returns to Delhi 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his flight to Patna was forced to return to Delhi after experiencing "engine trouble".

Gandhi wrote this on Twitter and also posted a video of the flight which shows him, the pilot and co-pilot in the plane.

Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/jfLLjYAgcO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 26 April 2019

"Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi," Gandhi tweeted.

"Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he said.

Gandhi is on a campaign trail, crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country for the Lok Sabha polls.