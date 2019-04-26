Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder: Delhi court sends his wife Apoorva to 14-day judicial custody ​

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva Shukla, arrested in connection with his murder, was sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat sent Shukla to jail after the police informed the court that her custodial interrogation was not required.

READ MORE | Rohit Shekhar murder case cracked as wife Apoorva confesses to crime

Shukla was arrested on April 26 on charges of Tiwari's murder, citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive.

Rohit Shekhar, the son of the late veteran politician N D Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15 and 16, an autopsy report said.

Apoorva, a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, was being questioned in connection with the killing since last Sunday.