Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Chaudhary Vidyasagar passes away

He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for a few days and died on Thursday night at his home in Zamanabad area, the family member said.

Chaudhary Vidyasagar (Photo: Twitter / IANS)

By PTI

DHARAMSHALA: Former Himachal Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Chaudhary Vidyasagar passed away at the age of 84 in Kangra near Dharamshala, a family member said.

An OBC leader in the region, Vidyasagar was a four-time MLA from Kangra assembly constituency and worked as a minister in the state governments led by Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, ex-CM Dhumal and Shanta Kumar have deeply mourned his death.

Chaudhary Vidyasagar

