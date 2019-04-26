Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Chaudhary Vidyasagar passes away
He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for a few days and died on Thursday night at his home in Zamanabad area, the family member said.
Published: 26th April 2019 07:36 PM | Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:42 PM | A+A A-
DHARAMSHALA: Former Himachal Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Chaudhary Vidyasagar passed away at the age of 84 in Kangra near Dharamshala, a family member said.
He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for a few days and died on Thursday night at his home in Zamanabad area, the family member said.
An OBC leader in the region, Vidyasagar was a four-time MLA from Kangra assembly constituency and worked as a minister in the state governments led by Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, ex-CM Dhumal and Shanta Kumar have deeply mourned his death.