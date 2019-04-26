Home Nation

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Ex-employee appears before in-house inquiry panel

The three-member panel, headed by Justice S A Bobde, conducted its first in-chamber sitting during which the woman and the secretary general of the apex court appeared before it.

Published: 26th April 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A former apex court woman employee, who has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Friday appeared before the in-house inquiry panel which is dealing with her complaint.

The three-member panel, headed by Justice S A Bobde, conducted its first in-chamber sitting during which the woman and the secretary general of the apex court appeared before it, an official source said.

READ MORE | Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: A K Patnaik to probe fixers; Indu Malhotra in, N V Ramana out of in-house panel

The source said the secretary-general was present before the panel, also comprising two women judges -- Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee -- with all the documents and material.

During the hearing before the panel, only the woman was present and the secretary-general was not privy to the proceedings, the source said.

The advocate who had accompanied the woman to the apex court was also not part of the proceedings, the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CJI sexual harassment charges Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
DHAKA: Uncapped pace bowler Abu Jayed got the nod as Bangladesh named an otherwise experienced 15-man squad for the cricket World Cup on Tuesday. (Photos | Agencies)
IN PICS: Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 squad announced
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp