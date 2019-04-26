Sitaram Yechury compares Modi, Shah with Duryodhana, Dushasana

Home Nation

'What Kauravas faced in Mahabharata, the same situation is now panning out in political Mahabharat here,' Yechury said.

Published: 26th April 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File | PTI)

By ANI

HOWRAH: Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury drew a comparison between Hindu mythology characters Duryodhana and Dushasana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Calling Modi and Shah as the "Duryodhana and Dushasana" of political Mahabharat, Yechury on Thursday said, "Out of 100 Kauravas, you just remember the name of two brothers Duryodhana and Dushasana. In the world's biggest party, how many names do you remember? Modi-Amit Shah. What Kauravas faced in Mahabharata, the same situation is now panning out in political Mahabharat here."

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, the Trinamool Congress had bagged 34 out of the 42 Parliamentary seats in the state.

West Bengal, which has 42 seats at stake, is undergoing polling during all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections. Voting is taking place at five Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

